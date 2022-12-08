Celebrity Education Qualification: Arvind Kejriwal Studied From IIT, Cracked Civil Services Exam Before Entering Politics

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning the MCD elections with a majority of 134 seats, it dislodged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power after 15 years. After a neck-to-neck battle between the AAP and BJP, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party went past the halfway mark in the 250-member civic body.

Arvind Kejriwal, the 7th Chief Minister of Delhi is an Indian politician and an activist. Arvind Kejriwal became famous after the Jan Lokpal Bill with activist Anna Hazare. Before joining politics, Arvind Kejriwal worked at Tata Steel and has also rendered his service as a Joint Joint Commissioner of Income Tax Department in New Delhi. Let us know his education qualification.

Early life and schooling

Arvind Kejriwal was born on August 16, 1968, in an upper-middle-class family in Siwani, Haryana to Gobind Ram Kejriwal and Gita Devi. Kejriwal’s father was an electrical engineer. Kejriwal received his education at the Campus School at Hisar and Holy Child School at Sonipat.

Studied at IIT

In 1985, Kejriwal cracked the IIT-JEE exam and scored All India Rank (AIR) of 563. He graduated from IIT Kharagpur in Mechanical Engineering. In 1989, Kejriwal joined Tata Steel in Jamshedpur, but in 1992, he resigned from the job citing to prepare for the Civil Services Examination.

Joined the Indian Revenue Service

In 1995, Arvind Kejriwal joined the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) after clearing the Civil Services Examination. He served as an Assistant Commissioner of the Income Tax Department. He married Sunita his 1993-batch IRS officer. His social life bloomed when he founded a movement called Parivartan in 1999 to expose fake ration card scam and assisted the citizens of Delhi in matters related to income tax, electricity, and food rations.

Wanted to focus on social work

In order to focus more on social cause, he resigned from his job in 2006 and established the Public Cause Research Foundation. Kejriwal rose to popularity in 2010 when he associated himself with the prominent social activist Anna Hazare in early 2010s while campaigning for the passing of the Jan Lokpal bill. Following differences with Anna Hazare regarding whether or not to politicize the popular India Against Corruption movement, He established his own political party called Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Political Journey

The Kejriwal led AAP party made its electoral debut in the 2013 Delhi Legislative Assembly election, where it emerged as the second-largest party, winning 28 of the 70 seats. With no party obtaining an overall majority, the AAP formed a minority government with conditional support from the Indian National Congress. Arvind Kejriwal sworn as Chief Minister of Delhi on 28 Dec 2013. It had been in power for 49 days till Kejriwal resigned from the post in Feb 2014.

In 2014, Arvind Kejriwal contested in 16th Lokasabha Election from Varanasi constituency against the BJP prime ministerial candidate, Narendra Modi, and lost by a margin of around 370,000 votes. Later he led AAP party to a glorious victory in 2015 Delhi Assembly elections and took oath as Delhi’s chief minister on 14 February 2015.

