Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who debuted in the Hindi cinema at the age of 20 with JP Dutta’s Refugee in the year 2000, has not just studied at reputed institutes in the country, but also in the world. However, she was never interested in her studies. She took admission to an institute only to fulfill the wish of her mother Babita Kapoor.

In many of her interviews, she has said that she feels she should have started her film career after finishing her education. She feels that she should have studied a lot more as she regrets not completing a degree.

Know the educational qualification of Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor:

Schooling from Mumbai and Dehradun

Kareena Kapoor Khan started her studies at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai. After this, to honor her mother’s wish, she took admission to Welham Girls School, Dehradun. Although later she admitted that she started liking it there.

Faced difficulty in mathematics

Kareena Kapoor Khan has admitted in many of her interviews that she used to have a lot of problems in mathematics. Apart from this, her grades in other subjects have been quite good. After studying at Welham Girls School, Dehradun, she came back to Mumbai.

Dropped out of college

Like many other Bollywood actresses, Kareena Kapoor too could not complete her college studies. Kareena has been in an environment of acting and films since the beginning. That’s why her inclination was also on that side. After coming to Mumbai, Kareena studied commerce for two years at Mithibai College, Mumbai, however, she did not complete her studies.

Went to America for studies

Kareena did not like studying but she never ran away from it. After Mithibai College, she did a three-month summer course in microcomputers at Harvard University in the US. After this, she developed an interest in law. For this, she took admission to Government Law College, Mumbai but again could not complete her degree.

Fond of reading books

While studying in college, Kareena Kapoor got fascinated by books and developed the habit of reading. By then, she had also made up her mind to work in the movies. So she started taking acting training under the mentorship of Kishore Namit Kumar.

Later however she definitely regretted not being able to complete her studies.

