Celebrity Education Qualification: Neha Kakkar's Father Used to Sell Samosas, Know Why She Left Studies

Playback singer Neha Kakkar is famous for remaking old classic Hindi songs and she has given her voice to many Bollywood hits. However, ever since she created a remake of Falguni Pathak’s song ‘O Sajna’, Kakkar has been facing a lot of criticism on social media. Fans of Falguni Pathak are not very happy with the remake of the song which featured Dhanshree and Priyank Sharma.

After spending a few years in Uttarakhand, Neha Kakkar shifted to Delhi with her family. She started singing songs at the age of just four. Kakkar started singing bhajans in religious works since childhood. As a child, Neha used to sing hymns along with her sister Sonu Kakkar in Devi Jagran and Mata ki Chowki.

Neha Kakkar: Education

She did her schooling from New Holy Public School in Uttam Nagar, Delhi. She has not done graduation. Later, when she was in class 11, she appeared as a contestant in season 2 of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ and thereafter began her singing journey in Bollywood.

Neha Kakkar: Family

Neha Kakkar was born on June 6, 1988 in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Her father’s name is Rishikesh Kakkar and her mother’s name is Neeti Kakkar. Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar is a music director and elder sister Sonu Kakkar is also a singer. She faced a lot of financial crisis in her childhood. Her father used to sell samosas outside the school where her sister studied in Rishikesh.

Neha Kakkar: Singing Journey

Neha Kakkar started her career with the show ‘Indian Idol’ Season 2 in the year 2005. After that, she has given her voice to many Bollywood songs. Neha Kakkar also has a YouTube channel and she is the first singer to get the Diamond YouTube Play Button. Some of her popular songs include ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi’, ‘O Saki Saki’, etc.

Kakkar married Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh on October 24, 2020 in Delhi. Earlier Neha’s name was linked with Aditya Narayan and Himansh Kohli. Rohanpreet Singh hails from Punjab and entered the limelight with the reality show Saregamapa Little Champs.

