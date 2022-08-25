Born on November 2, 1965, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan started his career in 1989 with the TV show ‘Fauji’. Since then, he never looked back. Known as the ‘King of Romance’, ‘Badshah’ and ‘King Khan’ among fans around the world, Khan has been living in Mumbai for over years but clearly, he has his heart in Delhi, where he studied at the St. Columba’s School. The actor was always a good student throughout his schooling.

After completing his Class 12th, he decided to obtain a BA honors degree and got admission in Hansraj College, Delhi University. He was a student of economics at the college, but he finally received his graduation degree after 28 years in the year 2016. After completing his bachelors, he had enrolled in Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University for masters in mass communication. However, due to some personal reason, he could not complete his masters degree.

His father Taj Mohammad Khan was a businessman. His mother’s name was Lateef Fatima Khan and his sister’s name is Shahnaz Lala Rukh. A young boy from Delhi, SRK lost both his parents even before they could witness his immense success and growth.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan is an interior designer. The got married on October 1991. Khan and his wife have three children — Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. The’ Swades’ actor also has a production company named Red Chillies Entertainment.

It has been more than three decades tha Khan is living in the glamor world. He has a lot of fan following in India as well as abroad. SRK made his Bollywood debut with the film Deewana, 30 years ago. Some time back he appeared in the film ‘Rocketry’ with R Madhavan. Although called the ‘King of Romance’, the negative character played by him in the film ‘Darr’ is among his best performances. His pairing with Kajol has got a lot of love, with whom he did around 14 films including ‘Baazigar’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘My Name is Khan’, etc.

