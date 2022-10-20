Internet sensation Uorfi Javed was born on 15 October 1996 in Lucknow. She has told in many of her interviews that the atmosphere in her house was very conservative, due to which she and her sisters ran away from home. Uorfi’s mother’s name is Zakia Sultana. Uorfi has three sisters- Urusa Javed, Asfi Javed, and Dolly Javed, and a younger brother- Salim Javed.

Early Life and Education

Uorfi Javed has studied at City Montessori School, Lucknow. After 12th, she did her graduation in Mass Communication from Amity University located in Lucknow itself.

Uorfi’s father allegedly tortured her and her sisters physically and emotionally, due to which Uorfi fled to Delhi with her sisters. Uorfi did an internship at a fashion designer’s studio in Delhi for a few months.

Famous on Social Media

Uorfi Javed is famous for her unique fashion sense on social media. Some people praise her confidence and some even troll her for her choice clothes. Uorfi, however, says she does not care about the negative comments.

Let us tell you that Uorfi designs almost all her outfits herself. Urfi has changed the spelling of her name to Uorfi sometime back.

Entertainment Industry Journey

Uorfi Javed made her debut in the entertainment industry in the year 2015 with a TV show called ‘Tedhi Medhi Family’. She has also appeared in famous TV serials like ‘Chandranandini’, ‘Bepnaah’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She got the most screen presence and fame in 2021 from ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. But she was able to stay in Bigg Boss house only for one week.

Relationship

Urfi Javed has been in a relationship with TV actor Paras Kalnawat. After the breakup, Uorfi said that she was disturbed by the possessive behavior of Paras. Later, Paras got Uorfi’s name tattooed even after the duo split. Uorfi had also said that the makers of ‘Anupama’ TV show wanted to approach her for a role but Paras Kalnavat did not let it happen.

