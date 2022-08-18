Celebrity Education Qualification: Vijay Deverakonda is a Commerce Graduate, Pressured by Family to Pursue MBA

Born on May 9, 1989, Vijay Deverakonda debuted in the Nuvilla movie in 2011. He is an Indian actor and film producer who works mainly in Telugu cinema. He was born in Achampet, Nagarkurnool district. His father is a television serial director while his mother is an entrepreneur in Hyderabad. She was also a soft skill and personality developer trainer. He has a younger brother, Anand, who is also an actor.

Deverakonda was always a good student. He spent most of his childhood away from his family. He studied in Sri Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School, a boarding school, till Class 10th in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. He likes his school very much and feels it was the one of the causes for what he is now. He says that the school environment was so peaceful that it helped improve his acting skills.

After completing his Class 10th, he went to Hyderabad and studied in Little Flower Junior College to complete his schooling. He completed his class 10 and class 12 from there with good marks. Following class 12th, he joined the Badruka College of Commerce and Arts. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) degree. He later had a brief stint in theater.

Deverakonda’s debut film, Nuvvila, and his second project, Life is Beautiful failed to give him the desired kick start in the industry. After this, the actor struggled for two years as he had no work. During the gap, pressure was building up at his home. Deverakonda was asked to do MBA or get a job instead of pursuing acting by family.

Considering that Deverakonda was a good student in college, and topped in exams, his family questioned why he was still interested in movies, however, when Yevade Subramanyam ended up being a hit, his family became very supportive of his ambition. Deverakonda later became a star overnight with the super hit movie Arjun Reddy. He is making his Bollywood debut with Liger opposite Ananya Pandey.

