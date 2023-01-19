Celebrity Education: Rashmika Mandanna Completed Graduation in Psychology, Journalism

Rashmika Mandanna, who started her career with the Kannada film Kirik Party (2016), has emerged as one of the most popular and sought-after pan-Indian actors. Rashmika Mandanna who works predominantly in Telugu and Kannada films besides a few Hindi and Tamil films is often considered ‘The National Crush’. Let us know her educational qualification and how she climbed the ladder to success.

Education Qualification

Rashmika Mandanna was born on April 5, 1996, to Suman and Madan Mandanna in Virajpet, a town in Kodagu district of Karnataka. She completed her early schooling at Coorg Public School in Kodagu. Rashmika finished her higher secondary at Mysore Institute of Commerce and Arts, Mysore.

The Kannadiga actress is the perfect blend of beauty and brains. She studied for a bachelor’s degree in psychology, journalism, and English literature at the MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Bangalore.

Started with modeling

Rashmika was inclined towards acting from a very young age. In 2014, she won the Clean & Clear Fresh Face contest and became the brand ambassador of Clean & Clear. Subsequently, she started taking up modeling assignments.

Her life changed after she won La Mode Bangalore’s Top Model Hunt 2015, Season 2. Impressed by her beauty the makers of Kirik Party cast her as the female lead for the film. Released in 2016, Kirik Party became one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of that year. Rashmika’s performance received praise for her performance in the movie.

Acting career

In 2017, Rashmika appeared in two Kannada films Anjani Putra and Chamak. In 2018, she starred in Geetha Govindam opposite Vijay Deverakonda, which was also wildly successful. She made her Telugu debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Chalo. In 2020, Rashmika bagged her debut Tamil film Sultan.

Mandanna met Rakshit Shetty on the sets of her film Kirik Party and fell in love with him. The duo got engaged on July 3, 2017. However, in September 2018 the couple mutually called off their engagement citing compatibility issues.

