Celebrity Education: Urvashi Rautela Wanted to Become IAS, Prepared for IIT Entrance, Studied at DU Too

Miss Diva Universe 2015 and Indian participant for Miss Universe 2015, Urvashi Rautela, has been in news lately over a spat with Cricketer Rishabh Pant. As the actor is once again made to the headline let’s get to know about her educational qualification.

Urvashi Rautela has studied at DAV School, Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. After completing class 12th, she did her graduation from Gargi College, New Delhi. The female-only college is affiliated with Delhi University and needs high cut-off scores to seek admission.

Urvashi initially wanted to pursue engineering and for this, she also was preparing for a competitive exam for IIT entrance JEE which used to be AIEEE back then.

Destiny, however, had other plans. She eventually participated in Miss Diva Universe, which changed the whole direction of her career. Speaking to the media, she has informed earlier that if she would have not become an actor, she would have been an Aeronautical Engineer or an IAS officer. She has also played basketball at the national level.

Before making her debut in Bollywood, Urvashi had trained at the Film Institute in New York. She also got training in several dance forms including Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Ballet, Contemporary Belly, Hip Hop, and Broadway Jazz.

Urvashi Rautela has been active in the beauty and fashion industry for a long time. She has won many beauty pageants. In the year 2011, she was awarded the title ‘Miss Tourism Queen of the Year’ and ‘Miss Asian Supermodel’. In the year 2015, she won the titles of ‘Miss Diva’ and ‘Miss Universe India’. She also runs an organisation called Under ‘Urvashi Rautela Foundation’, which helps people in matters related to education and health.

The 28-year-old Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela was born on 15 February 1994 in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand. Her father Manwar Singh Rautela is a businessman and belongs to Garhwal. Urvashi’s mother Meera Rautela is Kumaoni and is the owner of the famous beauty parlor of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand. Urvashi’s younger brother Yashraj Rautela has received training from Dubai and is currently a captain in an airline.

The actor and the cricketer were recently making headlines after exchanging some heated words on social media after Urvashi’s interview in which she said a person named “RP" called her a lot of times and she ignored it.

