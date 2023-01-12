Celebrity Education: Who is Manpreet Monica Singh, the First female Sikh Judge in US?

India-origin Manpreet Monica Singh has created history as she took oath as a Harris county judge, becoming the United States’ first female Sikh judge. Singh announced her candidacy in November 2021. Born in Houston, Texas, in the United States, early in the 1970s, her father, AJ, immigrated to the US as an architect after receiving a green card as a result of the Immigration Act of 1965.

In addition to Klein Forest High School, the University of Texas at Austin, and the South Texas College of Law, Monica attended all three institutions while growing up in Northwest Houston. Manpreet Monica Singh has been practicing law for 20 years and has handled over 100 cases. For the last 20 years, she has been an attorney and has worked with various civil rights organisations at the national, state, and local levels.

Singh now lives in Bellaire, Texas, with her husband, Mandeep, and two children. She and her husband Mandeep have been married for about 19 years. An elated Manpreet, wrote in her Facebook post, “Mama we made it! It is a ‘true honour’ to rep the people of Harris County as a Sikh civil court judge. Thank you to everyone for making this a historic moment, one that someday won’t be an uncommon event - because there will be a judiciary that includes countless Sikh people and other minorities. I’m ready to put my 2 decades of experience to good use."

Singh also served on the Board of Directors of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas, the Texas Lyceum and the Sikh Coalition. She also lectures regularly for the Texas Bar CLE classes and is a Chapter Representative for the elite American Board of Trial Advocates.

Singh came in second place for Houston Young Lawyers Association Most Outstanding Attorney in 2010 and won the Distinguished Member Award from the South Asian Bar Association in 2017. She has also been felicitated with the Texas Diversity Champion Award from the State Bar of Texas in 2018.

