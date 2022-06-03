CENTA Partners With CCS Dharampal for Teachers' Fellowship Programme, Monthly Stipend Rs 3,000

The Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA) has collaborated with the CCS Dharampal for its fellowship programme to train teachers. The candidates who will get selected for the fellowship will get a monthly stipend, and a certificate. During the two-month long programme, each teacher will receive training from CENTA, an opportunity to get certified, a fellowship certificate from CCS, and a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000.

As part of the selection process for the fellowship, 100 candidates will be shortlisted who will have to appear for the CENTA Teaching Quotient (TQ) test on June 11. The result for the test will be declared on July 4. Based on their performance, a total of 40 candidates will be selected for the fellowship programme.

The training sessions will commence in July and end in August, culminating in assessments towards their certification. The final results will be declared on September 5. The fellowship programme is the brainchild of the Centre for Civil Society and is sponsored by Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom South Asia.

The Friedrich Naumann Foundation will offer the two best performers the opportunity to participate in a trainer programme in Germany. Additionally, CENTA will provide a comprehensive training session for 1,000 teachers on a specific aspect of teaching, to be held in July-August.

“The programme will include in-depth training in — lesson planning, personal mastery, public speaking, story pedagogy, videography and video editing, socio-emotional learning, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, digital tools for online teaching, and inclusive education and development of scientific temperament in children," informed the institute in its press release.

Sharing her insights on the collaboration, Ramya Venkataraman, Founder and CEO of CENTA, said, “This programme is a pragmatic approach to building a workforce (of teachers) as per international standards to keep delivering and adding to quality education. It will also help provide innumerable global opportunities to them for career growth."

