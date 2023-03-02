Central Bank of India is Hiring for 147 Manager Posts, How to Apply

The Central Bank of India has started the online application process for the recruitment of eligible candidates for various managerial posts. Candidates may register for the recruitment online at centralbankofindia.co.in on or before March 15. Through this recruitment drive, the Central Bank of India aims to fill up a total of 147 vacancies in the organisation.

It is to be noted that a candidate can apply for a maximum of two posts only. “In case a candidate applies for more than 2 posts: only the last 2 valid (completed) applications will be retained, and the application fee/intimation charges paid for other registration will stand forfeited," reads the official notice.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Managers- IT (Technical): 75 posts

Senior Managers- IT (Technical): 36 posts

Chief Managers- IT (Technical): 13 posts

Assistant Managers- IT (Technical): 12 posts

SM (Functional): 6 posts

CM (Functional): 5 posts

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at centralbankofindia.co.in

Step 2: On the main page, look for and click on the “Recruitment" section.

Step 3: Then click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY" under Recruitment Of Chief Managers In Senior Management Grade Scale Iv And Senior Managers In Middle Management Grade Scale III And Managers In Middle Management Grade Scale II And Assistant Managers In Junior Management Grade Scale I In Specialists Officers Link.

Step 4: Candidates need to register themselves and proceed with the application form.

Step 5: Fill up all the details, upload the mandatory documents, and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Submit the recruitment form and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Aspirants from the general category need to pay a registration fee of Rs 850. While Schedule Caste/Schedule Tribe/PwBD and women candidates have been exempted from the payment of the fee. Applications, once submitted, will not be allowed to be withdrawn and the application fee or intimation charges once paid, will neither be refunded nor held in reserve for any other examination.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The recruitment exam and the interview are tentatively scheduled to be held in March, and April this year. Candidates will be selected through an online written test and/or coding test and/or personal interview round and/or any other mode which the bank might decide.

