Central Railway Teacher Recruitment 2022: Walk-in-interview for 22 Posts, Salary up to Rs 27,500

The Central Railway has issued a recruitment notification for teaching posts in various subjects. The hiring is being conducted to fill up 22 vacancies under railway school (English medium) in Bhusawal division. Interested candidates must appear for the walk-in interview scheduled on October 4. The time to arrive at the interview location is between 10 AM and 5 PM.

The recruitment will be done on a contractual basis for a maximum period of 200 working days and a minimum of 7 working days for the scholastic session 2022-2023. Those planning to appear in the interview must remember to carry their essential documents like educational degrees, date of birth certificate, caste certificate, etc.

“Candidates should come prepared to stay in Bhusawal for a minimum period of two days for the interview. This may be extended depending on the response of the candidate to the notification and on the completion of all formalities," reads the notice shared by Central Railway. It further informs that candidates would not be accommodated but food will be provided for the candidates coming to the interview.

Central Railway Teachers Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Teacher or PGT: 5 posts (math, chemistry, economics, English, and Hindi)

Trained Graduate Teacher or TGT: 8 posts (arts and science)

Primary Teacher or PRT: 9 posts (physical training instructor, music, counselor, arts and craft, English, math, and Marathi)

Central Railway Teachers Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: A candidate’s age should fall between 18 and 65 years.

Educational qualification: Candidates willing to attend the walk-in-interview must have completed graduation, post graduation as well as BEd in the relevant subjects.

Central Railway Teachers Recruitment 2022: Salary structure

Candidates selected for the PGT post will be getting a monthly pay of Rs 27,500 while those selected for the TGT post will be receiving a salary of Rs 26,250 per month. On the other hand, candidates shortlisted for the PRT post will be earning a per month salary of Rs 21,250.

