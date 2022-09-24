Central University of Haryana Admissions Through CUET 2022 Begins, How to Book a Seat

The registrations for undergraduate programmes at Central University of Haryana based on the CUET 2022 scores have begun. The last date to apply is September 29 at cuh.ac.in. The merit list will be out on Sept 30 and the first round of admission counselling will take place up to October 7.

“The last date of locking of preferences is September 29, failing which the preferences will be automatically locked, which cannot be altered. In case the candidate has not filled his/her preferences while registration, the preferences will be automatically picked by system as a default choice," reads the official website.

Central University of Haryana Admissions: How to Book a Seat

Step 1: Go to CUH website

Step 2: Register yourself, fill in the form with required details

Step 3: Fill in your choice of programmes

Step 4: Pay fees, submit

Step 5: Save and download acknowledgement form for further use

Central University of Haryana Admissions: Application fees

Candidate can register for online counselling at university website at www.cuh.ac.in by paying a fee Rs 300 (except SC, ST, PwD, and women categories).

“Candidate must ensure that mobile no and e-mail ID provided by him/her are valid and are active during counselling period. The mobile no and the e-mail ID must be his/her own or of the immediate family members /guardians," the official notice adds. A total of 493 seats are on offer which includes 200 for unreserved category, 133 for OBC, 74 for SC, 34 for ST, 49 for EWS and 25 for PwD.

The round 2 of admission counselling will take place from Oct 11 to 13. If there are any vacant seats, it will announced on Oct 17. The academic session will begins Oct 14. The last date for admission in UG programmes and refund of fee on account of cancellation/withdrawal of admission will be as notified by the University Grants Commission from time to time, CUH has informed.

