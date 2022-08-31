Centre for Human Rights Studies Launched at RV University

Bangalore-based RV University, recently announced the launch of its Centre for Human Rights Studies (CHRS). The purpose of CHRS is to develop and advance the understanding of human rights law and its core issues among students to enable them to become socially conscious. To this effect, apart from research outputs, the Centre will also be offering courses to promote understanding of human rights law so that the students can become informed citizens, who will hopefully be using this knowledge in the future to benefit the less privileged and work towards the attainment of their rights.

P Sainath, a well-known award-winning journalist and strong advocate of human rights in India inaugurated this new research centre by delivering a distinguished public lecture.

Speaking on the occasion, P Sainath stressed the need to see climate change as a basic issue of human rights and survival and cover it from the perspective of Climate Justice.

He said “Whether we look at the country in terms of socio-economic rights or media freedom, Preamble or Directive Principles, it is alarming to see how India is perceived and rated by reputed international agencies and institutions. However, it is encouraging to see that students today are conscious and socially aware about things happening around them, especially on topics like the growing inequality between the rich and the poor in India. They are willing to stand up for their rights and are assertive about it. We live in an exciting time and as the world is experiencing challenges, RV University could not have chosen a better time to come up with the Centre for Human Rights Studies". He also stressed the need to protect and promote social, economic and cultural rights.

In his opening remarks, Prof. Y.S.R. Murthy, Vice Chancellor, RV University said “The Centre for Human Rights Studies (CHRS) will focus on the elimination of manual scavenging, extrajudicial executions in Manipur and other theatres of conflict, issues relating to torture and custodial violence, rights of persons with disabilities and climate justice."

Spelling out the thematic priorities further, Dr. Murthy further said, “CHRS will also focus its efforts on the right to food, health and education, poverty, peace and conflict resolution, business and human rights, women’s reproductive rights, sexual harassment at workplace, maternal mortality, functioning of National Human Rights Institutions and abolition of death penalty."

Students and faculty at RV University will be engaged in timely and meaningful projects, public programmes and internships through the centre for human rights studies. The liberal education format at RV University also helps them to pursue careers as human rights advocates or professionals in legal, government and other NGO sectors.

