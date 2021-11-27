CESL, IIT-Bombay to Set-up Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Across Country

State-owned Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to implement Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country.

Under this association, both parties will collaborate to work on technological advancements in the electric vehicle charging domain by developing flagship products, standardization of technical specifications, solutions for meeting EV charging capabilities, and customized solutions for the Indian EV charging ecosystem.

Applauding the association Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO, CESL, said “EVs are going to pave the way towards a green and sustainable future. Developing a viable landscape with strong EV infrastructure is the key to cultivating consumer confidence in electric vehicles and CESL is proud to be progressively spearheading initiatives to promote e-mobility in India. Our partnership with IIT-B will significantly enhance the technological advancement for the EV charging infrastructure."

The LoA was signed by Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO, CESL and Prof. A.M. Pradeep, Associate Dean of Research & Development, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

Prof. Swaroop Ganguly, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Bombay, said, “The partnership comes at the cusp of India’s EV revolution. We are grateful to CESL for this association which will streamline India’s efforts in switching to electric vehicles ecosystem. The partnership will foster and stimulate in line with India’s global and domestic commitments to reduce carbon emissions, particularly from the transport sector."

