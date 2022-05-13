CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date and Time Announced: Websites to Check Marksheets

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be announcing the result for classes 10 and 12 on Saturday, May 14. The result once declared will be available at cgbse.nic.in, cg.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in, as well as official website cgbse.nic.in as well as at News18.com. Over 8 lakh students will be checking their results tomorrow.

A total of 2,93,685 students will be able to check their class 12 and over 5 lakh students will be able to check their class 10 results tomorrow. The officials in the board have confirmed the date and time of result. Both class 10 and 12 results will be announced at the same time. Students can cut the queue and directly check their results at news18.com, students need to fill the form given below -

Students must score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to be declared passed in board examinations conducted by CGBSE.

Class 2021 2020 2019 10th 100% 73.62% 68.2% 12th 97.43% 78.59% 68%

Last year due to covid-19, students were made to take board exams from home. In CG Board 10th exam last year, all the students were passed. Apart from 100 per cent pass percentage, CGBSE also recorded 96.81 per cent students getting first division. In CGBSE 12th result, which too were held based on assignment, as many as 97% of students passed, however, no merit list was released and toppers were not announced.

This year, after the exams are being held it is likely that the pass percentage would drop, however, the merit list including name and marks of toppers will be announced. The board has also decided on a special way to award its toppers.

In a unique way to motivate students and award the meritorious ones, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to offer helicopter rides to students who top class 10 and 12 board exams. This, said the CM, will not only be award for those who get good marks but also be a motivating factor for candidates who will be taking CGBSE Board exams in future.

