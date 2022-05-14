CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to Check Chhattisgarh Board Exam Marks Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the classes 10 and 12 results today, May 14. Students who took the exam can view their results on the board’s official website, cgbse.nic.in or result.cg.nic.in. They will need their application number and date of birth to check their marks. Over 8 lakh students had appeared for the CGBSE board exams out of which around 5 students took the 10th exam and about 2 lakh took the 12th exam.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result LIVE Updates

Due to heavy traffic on the official website of the school or college, it may take some time for the results to load on the page. It can also lead to a tense or panicking situation. However, if you come across such a scenario, you should be aware that there are other ways to check the results. You can also access them using SMS and DigiLocker. Students can also check the results directly at news18.com by filling the form given below:

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Documents Needed to Check Marks

Students need to keep their admit card with them prior to checking the results. It has the enrolment number and unique ID written on it which will be needed to check the result. Students need to ensure that they mention their birth dates as mentioned on admit card or school records. Apart from the application number, students will have to enter a captcha code.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to either of the CGBSE official websites — cgbse.nic.in or result.cg.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the class 10 or 12 results link on the website’s home page.

Step 3: For verification, enter the captcha code displayed on the screen and press the submit button.

Step 5: The results of your class 10 or 12 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future use.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to check via SMS

It is a very simple process. Students just have to text ‘CG12’ and their roll number to 56263. The CG board result 2022 will be sent to them by text message.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the official website of DigiLocker or install the app from Google Play Store

Step 2: Next, students should sign in to their accounts using their mobile numbers

Step 3: If you are a first-time user, click on ‘Forgot security PIN?’ and enter your registered mobile number as well as your date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY) as prescribed by CGBSE

Step 4: Enter the OTP that was sent to your registered mobile number and log in

Step 5: After successfully logging in, students should navigate to the ‘Issued Documents’ section of DigiLocker, where they will find all of their class 10 or 12 certificates.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: What to check

After receiving their CGBSE classes 10 and 12 results, students must cross-check all the details on the mark sheet. This includes their name, parents’ names, score, subject names, and application number. In case of discrepancy, students must report to the Chhattisgarh board immediately.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Passing marks

Students must score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to be declared passed in board examinations conducted by CGBSE. As per the grade system, those who get between 100 to 91 marks, will get grade A1, between 90 to 81 marks, grade A2, between 80 to 71 marks, grade B1, and within 70 to 61 marks, grade B2. Further, those who get between 60 to 51 marks will be marked in grade C1, between 50 to 41 marks, will get between grade C2, within 40 to 33 marks, grade D and those who get between 21 to 32 marks will get supplementary exams and will be placed in grade E1.

CGBSE will be awarding grace marks and bonus marks to students for both classes 10 and 12. For students who fail to get the pass marks in one subject, they are given a few marks extra to meet the minimum passing criteria. This is called grace marks policy. Students are awarded marks for extracurricular activities including sports, NCC, NSS and other activities. Meanwhile, bonus marks will be considered only for preparation of marksheet but not for the merit list.

This year, the results will be announced for over 8 lakh students. This is, however, an one lakh increase since last year. Out of the total students who appeared for 2022, as many as 2,93,685 candidates had appeared in the 12th exam, while about 5 lakh students in the 10th board exam. In 2021, 2,71,000 students of class 10th had appeared in the examination. For this year, the number of students appearing for 10th has increased to 3,80,000. This is increase of more than one lakh.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Helpline numbers

To resolve queries of students related to result and career ahead, the Chhattisgarh Board has released a toll free helpline service. Students can call at 18002334363 from 10:30 am to 5 pm to ask and clear any queries related to the board exams. The helpline will remain active till May 23.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: What happened last year

Last year due to covid-19, students took the board exams from home. While 100 per cent pass percentage was recorded for 10th, as many as 97.43 per cent students cleared class 12. The pass percentage went up quite a bit when compared to the previous years. In 2020, as many as 73.62 per cent students cleared 10th and 78.59 per cent passed 12th CG board exam. While in 2019, the pass percentage for 10th was at 68.2 per cent and for 12th, it was 68 per cent.

In 2021, the CG board had adopted an all-pass policy. This means students were to receive the minimum number of marks to pass the 10th, 12th boards. As a result, it did not publish the merit list or toppers last year. In 2020, Pragya Kashyap of Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli district had topped the CGBSE Class 10 exam. Tikesh Vaishnav received 97.80 per cent in the c lass 12 exam in 2020, followed by Shreya Agrawal, who received 97 per cent topping the board exams.

For this, the Chhattisgarh government will offer helicopter rides to the toppers of classes 10 and 12 board exams of CGBSE. This was announced to motivate students and award the meritorious ones. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had said that this move is aimed at inspiring students to do better in their board exams. The trips will be sponsored by the state government and will be offered to all district toppers.

