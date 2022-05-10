CGBSE 10th, 12th Result Date to be Announced Today, CG Board Marksheets Likely by May 14

Ending the wait of lakhs of students, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to announce the class 10 and class 12 result date today, May 10. This comes a week after the Chief Minister had informed that the results are ready and will be announced very soon, however, he did not give any exact date of announcement which is expected today.

Ahead of official announcement, media reports claim that the CG Board 10th, 12th results will be announced by May 14. Sources in the board had confirmed that evaluation process is almost done and students can expect to get their marksheets in May itself. Once announced, result will be available at cgbse.nic.in as well as at News18.com. To check result here, students can fill the form below and check their score

Students will have to check their results including totaling, names, spelling, personal details etc on marksheet and ensure its error-free. In case of any error, students need to reach out to the authorities at the earliest.

In order to pass the exam, CGBSE students need to get at least 33 per cent marks. In subjects having theory and practical aspects students need to pass in each aspect of the subject.

To be eligible to take board exams this year students were asked to issued six assignments for the 10th and 12th boards. Out of the total, two were made mandatory to be completed and submitted prior to the board exams. While the assignments were pre-requisite to the exams this year, last year they had to substitute the exams.

Last year due to covid-19, students were made to take board exams from home. In CG Board 10th exam last year, all the students were passed. Apart from 100 per cent pass percentage, CGBSE also recorded 96.81 per cent students getting first division. In CGBSE 12th result, which too were held based on assignment, as many as 97% of students passed, however, no merit list was released and toppers were not announced.

