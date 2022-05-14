Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result LIVE Updates: Websites to Check Marks Online

Step 1: Go to the official website of DigiLocker or install the app from Google Play Store

Step 2: Next, students should sign in to their accounts using their mobile numbers

Step 3: If you are a first-time user, click on ‘Forgot security PIN?’ and enter your registered mobile number as well as your date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY) as prescribed by CGBSE

Step 4: Enter the OTP that was sent to your registered mobile number and log in

Step 5: After successfully logging in, students should navigate to the ‘Issued Documents’ section of DigiLocker, where they will find all of their class 10 or 12 certificates.