Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Result LIVE Updates: Websites to Check Marks Online

To motivate students and award the meritorious ones, the Chhattisgarh government had earlier announced it will offer helicopter rides to students who top class 10 and 12 board exams of CGBSE. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had said that this move is aimed at inspiring students to do better in their board exams. The trips will be sponsored by the state government and will be offered to all district toppers.
How does CGBSE grading system works -
A1 - 100 to 91 marks
A2 - 90 to 81 marks
B1 - 80 to 71 marks
B2 - 70 to 61 marks
C1 - 60 to 51 marks
C2 - 50 to 41 marks
D - 40 to 33 marks
E1 - 21 to 32 marks (compartment)
To resolve queries of students related to result and career ahead, the CG Board has released a toll free helpline service. Students can call at 18002334363 from 10:30 am to 5 PM. The helpline will remain active till May 23.
माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं का रिजल्ट आज दोपहर 12 बजे जारी करेगा| छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट शिक्षा मंत्री प्रेमसाय सिंह टेकाम जारी करेंगे. रिजल्ट की घोषणा माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cgbsc.nic.in पर की जाएगी | छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में इस साल लगभग 8 लाख स्टूडेंट शामिल हुए थे. इसमें 12वीं में 2 लाख 93 हजार 685 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए थे जबकि 10वीं बोर्ड में करीब 5 लाख छात्र शामिल हुए थे |
The CGBSE 10th, 12th result is being announced in a record time. The board exams were held from March 3 to 23 for class 10 and March 2 to 30 for class 12. The result is prepared and being announced on May 14, about 54 days after concluding exams.
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education recorded a perfect 100 percent pass percentage in its Class 10 board examination in 2021. Of the total candidates, 98.91 percent of students passed with first division. In 2020, 73.62 percent of the total students who had appeared for the exam were declared passed whereas the pass percentage stood at 68.2 in 2019.
In 2021, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education conducted the board examination for Class 12 in remote mode. Students received question papers and answer sheets from their respective centres and were asked to submit the completed answer scripts within five days. The board recorded its highest ever pass percentage of 97.43 in 2021 compared to 78.59 percent in 2020. In 2019, 68 percent of the students who appeared in the CGBSE Class 12 exam were declared passed.
A total of 2,93,685 students will be able to check their class 12 and over 5 lakh students will be able to check their class 10 results at noon today. While the result will be available at the official websites, the number of students is huge and the website might go slow. To avoid any such clash, students can also refer to alternative modes of checking result including Digilocker and News18.
Students must score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to be declared passed in board examinations conducted by CGBSE. After last year when almost all students cracked the class 10 and 12 boards, this year the pass percentage is expected to fall. It is likely to be around 65-70% this means, 65-70% of students are expected to clear the exam.
|Class
|2021
|2020
|2019
|10th
|100%
|73.62%
|68.2%
|12th
|97.43%
|78.59%
|68%
CGBSE 10th and 12th results will be announced at the same time - noon. The State Education Minister will be announcing the results in front of media from Board headquarters. After the announcement, the links to check scores will be activated at results.cg.nic.in, cgbse.nic.in, and News18.com.
Last year due to covid-19, students were made to take board exams from home. In CG Board 10th exam last year, all the students were passed. Apart from 100 per cent pass percentage, CGBSE also recorded 96.81 per cent students getting first division. In CGBSE 12th result, which too were held based on assignment, as many as 97% of students passed, however, no merit list was released and toppers were not announced.
CG Board is awarding grace marks and bonus marks to students for both classes 10 and 12. For students who are failing in a subject are given few marks extra to meet the minimum passing criteria. This is called grace marks policy. Students are awarded marks for extracurricular activities including sports, NCC, NSS and other activities, however, bonus marks will be considered only for preparation of marksheet but not for the merit list.
After downloading the marksheet, it is the responsibility of the students to ensure it is error-free. Students need to ensure there is no error and in case there is, they need to get it corrected by the officials at the earliest -
— Name of the Student
— Roll Number
— Spellings
— Total Marks
— Subject-wise total of theory and practical marks
— Grades Associated
— Personal Details including parents name, date of birth
— Name and Code of School
— Pass Fail Status
Step 1: Go to the official website of DigiLocker or install the app from Google Play Store
Step 2: Next, students should sign in to their accounts using their mobile numbers
Step 3: If you are a first-time user, click on ‘Forgot security PIN?’ and enter your registered mobile number as well as your date of birth (DD/MM/YYYY) as prescribed by CGBSE
Step 4: Enter the OTP that was sent to your registered mobile number and log in
Step 5: After successfully logging in, students should navigate to the ‘Issued Documents’ section of DigiLocker, where they will find all of their class 10 or 12 certificates.
The board had conducted the CG Class 12th exams 2022 from March 2 to 30, 2022. The CGBSE 10th exams 2022 were conducted from March 3 to 23.
To be eligible to appear for the board exams this year, students were asked to submit at least two assignments per subject. Last year becuase of the pandemic, the exams could not be held and results were announced based on the assignments.
It is a very simple process. Students just have to text ‘CG12’ and their roll number to 56263. The CG board result 2022 will be sent to them by text message.
Step 1: Go to CGBSE official websites — cgbse.nic.in, or result.cg.nic.in
Step 2: Click class 12 HS result, SSC link
Step 3: Enter registration number. Enter Captcha. Hit submit button
Step 4: Your class 12 result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save
|Class
|2021
|2020
|2019
|10th
|100%
|73.62%
|68.2%
|12th
|97.43%
|78.59%
|68%
CGBSE 10th, 12th Result LIVE Updates: Over 8 lakh students who appeared for the CG Board class 10, class 12 exams held by Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be getting their results today, May 14 at noon. The results once declared will be available at official website, cgbse.nic.in, cgresults.nic.in as well as on News18.com.
Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate to clear the CGBSE board examinations. Students need to pass the theory papers as well as the practical assessments of a subject. If a student fails to acquire the minimum marks in the exam, s/he can sit for the board’s supplementary exam. The exams were held in March.
In a unique initiative, Chhattisgarh government will offer helicopter rides to toppers of classes 10 and 12 board exams. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the move is aimed at motivating students to do better in their board exams. Last year, the board exams were conducted from home due to Covid-19. While 100 per cent pass percentage cleared 10th, as many as 97.43 per cent students passed class 12. It was one of the best results of CGBSE.
Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.