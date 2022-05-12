CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites to Check Marks, When & Where to get Marksheet

Amidst the buzz around upcoming board results, media report claims that the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is expected to announce the results for its classes 10 and 12 on May 12, today. However, as of now there is no official confirmation from the board on the result date. It can be remembered here that, earlier, the CGBSE Secretary had stated that the CGBSE 12th and 10th Results 2022 can be declared on May 14, 2022. Once the results are out, students will be able to check it online on the board’s official website, cgbse.nic.in. and through SMS.

Meanwhile, as reported by NDTV, CGBSE President, Alok Shukla confirmed that the CGBSE 12th Results will not be announced on May 12, 2022. “The result date of Class 10, 12 has yet to be confirmed. Both the results will be announced this week," he stated.

Over 8 lakh students appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board examination 2022. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel had announced that this year’s board examination toppers will be given a free helicopter ride by the state government. After getting cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak last year, the board exams were finally conducted in offline mode between March 2 and March 30 this year.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result: Passing Criteria for CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12

Students must score a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to be declared passed in board examinations conducted by CGBSE. This year students were supposed to submit six assignments to earn eligibility to appear for the exams. Out of the total six, two were made compulsory and had to be submitted prior to the commencement of the exams.

While the assignments were pre-requisite to sit on the boards, last year the CGBSE had substituted the exam after cancellation due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result: Last three year pass percentage

Class 12

In 2021, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education conducted the board examination for Class 12 in remote mode. Students received question papers and answer sheets from their respective centres and were asked to submit the completed answer scripts within five days. The board recorded its highest ever pass percentage of 97.43 in 2021 compared to 78.59 percent in 2020. In 2019, 68 percent of the students who appeared in the CGBSE Class 12 exam were declared passed.

Class 10

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education recorded a perfect 100 percent pass percentage in its Class 10 board examination in 2021. Of the total candidates, 98.91 percent of students passed with first division. In 2020, 73.62 percent of the total students who had appeared for the exam were declared passed whereas the pass percentage stood at 68.2 in 2019.

