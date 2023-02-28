The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. Students can download their high school and higher secondary main examination admit card from the Chhattisgarh board’s official website at cgbse.nic.in. According to the schedule, the CGBSE Class 10 exams will be held from March 2 to March 24 whereas the Class 12 papers will be held will between March 1 and March 31.

Students can access the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 admit cards by entering their login credentials on the portal. The hall ticket is an important document for the state board exam. It is to be noted that candidates must carry the CGBSE admit card 2023 on all exam days. Along with it, students are also required to carry valid ID proof such as an Aadhaar card, passport, license or pan card.

CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of CGBSE at cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the admit card link provided for the High school (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) board exams.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the roll number or Name along with Father’s name.

Step 4: Then solve the math problem and click on ‘Get Details’.

Step 5: The CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check, save and download the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Hall Ticket

Step 7: Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

The Class 12 students will be appearing for the Hindi exam as the first paper. The exam will begin at 9 am and end at 12:15 pm. Students are advised to reach the exam venue and enter the exam hall before 9 am. The answer sheet will be distributed at 9:05 am and the respective question paper at 9:10 am. Students will be given five minutes to go through the question paper before they start writing the paper from 9:15 am.

