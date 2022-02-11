CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Exams From March 2

The Chhattisgarh Board for Secondary Education (CGBSE) has decided to go ahead with its earlier plan to hold classes of 10 and 12 board examinations offline from March 2.

Meanwhile, several students were demanding to conduct exams in an online mode, however, the board has put all demand and speculation to rest. Issuing a fresh notice on February 9, the board has directed schools to conduct the practical exam and project work assessment for students at their assigned exam centres between March 2 to 30.

CGBSE also has emphasised that no special relaxation or reexamination will be held for the absentees. According to CGBSE’s notice, classes 10 and 12 students registered for the board exam will have to submit a minimum of two assignments out of the total six given to them. Students who do not submit the assignments as per the boar’s directive will be barred from appearing in the main examination as well, read the notice.

Since the regular operation of classes and schools remained affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, the board also reduced the classes 10 and 12 syllabuses by 30 per cent.

The class 12 examination will begin with the paper of Hindi subject on March 2, whereas the class 10 board exam will commence from March 3. All exams will be held only in the morning shits from 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM. All candidates will have to report to the examination hall by 9:00 AM thereafter question papers will be distributed at 9:05 AM. Students will be given the answer sheet at 9:10 AM and the duration to write the exam will begin from 9:15 AM. Students can access the timetable for classes 10 and 12 board exams on CGBSE’s official website.

