CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Exam Checking On, Result Likely in May at cgbse.nic.in

Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Now that the class 10th and 12th board examinations are over in Chhattisgarh, students, teachers, and parents are waiting for the results to be out. The checking of the papers has been started already and is going on in full swing. The results for the CGBSE Board result 2022 for class 12 are likely going to be out between May 10-15, 2022. The CG Board class 10 result is also likely to be out in the same month.

In a bid to conduct a fair evaluation, per day only 40 copies are sent to the teachers for evaluation. An evaluation center has been set up at JN Pandey School, Raipur, where every morning teachers get busy in checking the copy, as earlier reported by News18.

Evaluation officer MR Sawant said that the evaluation of copies has been started from March 28 and guidelines have also been given to the evaluators on fair and proper copy checking. “The evaluators have been asked to read the model answer correctly, Further they have been instructed to give marks on the steps as well. Additionally, we have also them to make sure that there is no mistake in calculating the marks." Sawant said.

The evaluation officer added that till now 25 to 30 per cent of 10th and 35 to 40 per cent of class 12th board copies have been evaluated. “Efforts are being made to complete the evaluation of class 12th board copies first."

Once the results are available, then the candidates can check the result on the official website of the board at, results.cgg.nic.in. The Chhattisgarh Board exam results will also be available directly with News18.com. Students will have to fill in their details in the form given below and get their marks directly with News18 without facing the heavy traffic at the official website -

The students can also check their results offline. They can also get their results via SMS. It is important to check all the details mentioned carefully. If in case any discrepancy is found, connect with school authorities as soon as possible.

