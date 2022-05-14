CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th HS Result at cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board classes 10 and 12 result over around 8 lakh students will be available at cgbse.nic.in, cgresults.nic.in, and news18.com. The result is being announced in a record-time. The board exams were held from March 3 to 23 for class 10 and March 2 to 30 for class 12. The result is prepared and being announced on May 14, about 54 days after concluding exams.

CGBSE 10th, 12th LIVE Updates

The State Education Minister will be announcing the results in front of media from Board headquarters. After the announcement, the links to check scores will be activated at results.cg.nic.in, cgbse.nic.in. To check their results directly students can also go to News18.com. To do so, student need to fill the form below -

In 2021, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education conducted the board examination for Class 12 in remote mode. Students received question papers and answer sheets from their respective centres and were asked to submit the completed answer scripts within five days. This year too, the Board too had asked asked students to submit assignments. Submitting at least two assignments per subject was mandatory for students to be eligible to appear in the exam.

After about two years, the CG Board will also release the merit list or toppers information. Since last year the board exams could not be held, the CGBSE did not release any merit list. This will consist of top 10 scoring students. This year, in a unique initiative, the Chhattisgarh Board has decided to offer free helicopter rides for toppers overall as well as those who top in their district.

To ensure a better result, CG Board is awarding grace marks and bonus marks to students for both classes 10 and 12. For students who are failing in a subject are given few marks extra to meet the minimum passing criteria. This is called grace marks policy. Students are awarded marks for extracurricular activities including sports, NCC, NSS and other activities, however, bonus marks will be considered only for preparation of marksheet but not for the merit list.

To resolve queries of students related to result and career ahead, the CG Board has released a toll free helpline service. Students can call at 18002334363 from 10:30 am to 5 PM. The helpline will remain active till May 23.

