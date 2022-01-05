CGBSE Students to Submit 2 Assignments per Subject to be Eligible for Chhattisgarh Board Exams

Ahead of the upcoming board exams, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has mandated it for students to submit at least two assignments per subject by next week, if they want to appear for the board exams. Failing to do so, will make them ineligible to appear for the upcoming board exams, said CGBSE.

“To ensure students submit all the assignments, it has been decided that each student must submit at least two assignments per subject. Those who do not submit two assignments will not be allowed to appear for the upcoming 2022 board exams," the board said in a statement.

Since August, students have been given one assignment per month per subject. This is the sixth assignment that they will get in January, the board said. To complete the assignment the board has given students a deadline till next week to submit their assignments.

Advertisement

The board had last month announced Class 10 and Class 12 board exam dates scheduled for 2022. As per the schedule, CGBSE Class 10 board exam 2022 will be conducted from March 3 to 23 and Class 12 exams will take place from March 2 to 30, 2022, the board said.

As per the timetable, there will be one shift on all exam days. Timings will be from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Students will have to reach the exam venue by 9 am. Question papers will be distributed at 9:05 am and students will be given 10 minutes to read the question papers. They can start answering the questions from 9:15 am.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.