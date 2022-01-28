Chandigarh to Reopen Schools for Classes 10, 12, Colleges from February 1

As the tally of Covid cases have started to see a slight decline in Chandigarh, the administration here on Thursday announced to eased Covid restrictions, allowing partial physical opening of schools for students of classes 10 to 12 from February 1. Additionally, the administration also gave relaxation in timings of gymnasiums, markets and activities at Sukhna Lake, according to a statement.

As per the order, both schools and colleges now will be open from the next months for physical classes. However, all students above 15 years of age should have been vaccinated at least once to attend offline classes, claimed the official orders.

Read|Tamil Nadu Schools Likely to Reopen From February 1 for Classes 10 to 12

Advertisement

Meanwhile, coaching institutions will be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity, subject to the condition that all students of 15 to 18 years should have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine and students/staff above 18 years of age are fully vaccinated

Read|Karnataka Schools Reopening From Next Week: BC Nagesh

Reviewing the Covid situation, Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit, administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh, appealed to people to follow Covid guidelines at public places. Purohit also directed police officials to ensure strict enforcement of the protocols at public places.

He expressed satisfaction over the decline in positivity rate and appreciated health officials for being proactive in handling the situation, an official statement said. He advised health officials to keep analysing small trends and surges, and keep taking strict and prompt containment action.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.