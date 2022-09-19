Chandigarh University Declares 'Non-Teaching Days' for Students, Staff to Report to Varsity

After the massive protest, the authorities at Chandigarh University have now announced non-teaching days on September 19 and 20 for students, however, all academic and non-academic department faculty and staff will continue to report to work as usual in their respective departments. The official notice by the varsity stated “unavoidable reasons" as the explanation for the closure for students. The university’s registrar assured that “other essential services will also be maintained as usual."

Students from the varsity expressed doubts about the closure after learning of it and even accused the authorities of withholding “details." In addition, they claimed that the protesting students had been physically threatened by the police.

Furthermore, Chandigarh University’s DSW (Department of Student Welfare) appealed to the students to form a committee and asserted that the university was prepared to hold talks regarding the controversy. Students, on the other hand, stated that they would only engage in discussions with the vice chancellor if they could do so openly in public.

The students were protesting the alleged leak of videos of female students by a fellow student. According to students, the girl residing in the hostel was shooting their videos and sending them to her boyfriend in Shimla who then circulated the same/ The university authorities and the Police claim that so far only videos of the accused herself have been found.

Chandigarh University’s pro-chancellor issued a statement denying the “false and baseless" reports and claimed that the female student had sent the video of herself to a friend. Following a preliminary investigation, police arrested a female student and her boyfriend. A 31-year-old man is also being questioned in this case.

The woman student appeared to have shared a video of herself with the man, and no other students’ objectionable videos were discovered, according to Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police, Gurpreet Deo, who arrived on the Chandigarh University campus to assess the situation after the Saturday night protests.

The police denied rumors that MMS videos of girls had been posted online and insisted that the accused had only one personal video. According to Mohali SSP Vivek Soni, it appears to be more of a rumor, as no other girl’s video has been brought to our attention so far.

