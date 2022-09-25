Chandigarh University Objectionable Video Row: Army Man Arrested

The Punjab Police made fourth arrest in connection with the Chandigarh University case, where it was alleged that several objectionable videos of girl students in the common washroom were recorded. The fourth arrested was an Army Personnel posted in Arunachal Pradesh, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

The accused, Sanjeev Singh, was nabbed from Arunachal Pradesh and will be produced in Mohali court.

“Crucial breakthrough in the #ChandigarhUniversity case with the assistance of the #Army, #Assam & #Arunachal Pradesh Police. Accused Army personnel Sanjeev Singh arrested from Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh. Transit remand obtained from Ld CJM Bomdilla for production before Mohali court," said the DGP in a tweet.

Three persons, including a student from Himachal Pradesh and two adults, had already been detained by police. The change occurred a few days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann requested a high-level investigation into the incident. A three-person, all-female Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed for the investigation, and it was overseen by ADGP Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs Gurpreet Kaur Deo.

He claimed that with the assistance of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, Assam Police, and Army authorities in Arunachal Pradesh, the accused Army Personnel was apprehended from Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh. In order to bring the accused before the magistrate in SAS Nagar, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Bomdila’s court also granted the SAS Nagar Police a two-day transit remand of the accused.

Last week, protests erupted on the university campus in Mohali, Punjab, amid claims made by students that a hostel prisoner had made multiple inappropriate movies of other students in the shared bathroom.

Some students had even claimed that the videos were leaked. The university authorities, however, dismissed these allegations as “false and baseless"

