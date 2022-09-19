Chandigarh University Suspends Girls Hostel Wardens, Inquiry Committee Set up

After massive protests by students over alleged videotaping of female students in the ladies’ hostel bathroom, Chandigarh University has suspended the two wardens of the hostel. The university had earlier denied any video leak or MMS circulation, however, it stated that the initial inquiry has revealed that the accused student was filming a ‘private video’ for her boyfriend.

University sources have said that two wardens of the ladies’ hostel were suspended and an inquiry committee has been instituted. Students have alleged that they took the matter to the warden when the accused was caught ‘red-handed’ while filming a video in the bathroom, however, the warden mishandled the matter.

The hostel warden had grilled the accused student and threatened her. A video of the entire incident was recorded and circulated on social media. The university had earlier said that the warden was questioning the girl to ascertain if any video was actually shot. But the students have alleged a cover-up by the university authorities. Students alleged the university of management, suppressing the matter instead of taking action.

The accused female student and her boyfriend from Himachal Pradesh were arrested. As per the students, the boy was living in Shimla and used to upload the videos sent to him by the accused student. The Himachal Police also detained another 31-year-old man in connection with the case.

Deputy Inspector General of Police G PS Bhullar and Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar told the protesters that a Special Investigation Team headed by a senior woman IPS officer will be formed for an in-depth investigation.

After the arrests students ended the protest. The university was closed till September 24.

Amidst the protests, reports of alleged suicide attempts were also reported, however, both university and the Punjab Police have denied such claims. Responding to the reports of attempted suicide in Chandigarh University, Mohali DC Amit Talwar said that no information about the incident has come out and added that rumors are being spread. “We have not been brought forward any information that a suicide has taken place," he said.

