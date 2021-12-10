Channi Pays Surprise Visit to Govt School in Amritsar, Claims to Find Proper Upkeep, Cleanliness

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday made a surprise visit to a government school in this district and lauded the management for ensuring proper upkeep, cleanliness and educational standards. He went to Government Senior Secondary School, in Wadala Bhittewad.

The Chief Minister also visited classrooms and interacted with the students. He also put queries to students regarding their subjects and they replied satisfactorily, according to a government release here.

The CM asked the students to work hard to realise their goals in their lives. The Chief Minister also expressed satisfaction at the standards being adhered to regarding the preparation of the mid-day meal, the release said.

He also checked the attendance of the school staff and they were found present. The Channi-government has been under attack especially from the Aam Aadmi Party over the issues of schools and illegal sand mining.

AAP leader and Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on December 1 had visited two government primary schools located in Channi’s assembly constituency Chamkaur Sahib, alleging their pathetic condition. Sisodia had then alleged that that the toilet was stinking and classrooms were infested with spider webs and in one of the schools, there was only one teacher, who was getting just Rs 6,000 per month.

