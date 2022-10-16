Chaos at Railway Station, Bus Stands as Lakhs Appear for UPSSC PET

Several bus depots and railway stations across Uttar Pradesh saw a major chaos on Friday and Saturday nights as scores of candidates for a major state government services recruitment examination travelled to their exam centres and back.

The scores of candidates had come to appear for the two-day exams, Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET), which ended today, attracted more than 35 lakh applicants from throughout the state. The Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET), administered by the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission, is a preliminary exam that determines a candidate’s eligibility to take subsequent recruitment exams for Group C state government employment.

The viral images taken on Saturday night at the Jhansi Railway Station in southern Uttar Pradesh showed, candidates were crammed at the platforms as many had gathered to board trains. The videos showed that there was hardly any room to stand, as seen in images taken by journalists from inside train cabins.

At Kanpur’s Charbagh Railway Station, many candidates returning from their exam centres told the media that due to overcrowding on trains, at railway stations and bus stops, they had to face immense difficulty in reaching the exam centres

Journalists captured similar images at the Hapur Railway Station in western Uttar Pradesh, when several candidates were seen scurrying for already moving trains.

After the incident came to light, scores of people, including a number of opposition figures have tweeted videos and images claiming that the UP administration is to blame for the chaos and difficulties the candidates had to deal with. Following this, Dayashankar Singh, the transport minister for the state of Uttar Pradesh, addressed the students at the Bareilly bus terminal today and promised to supply enough buses after the exams are finished this afternoon.

The government has asserted that extra trains and buses are being arranged for the test takers and that many of the films trending on social media and being tweeted by opposition leaders are bogus.

