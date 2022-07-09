Chaudhary Charan Singh University to Provide Civil Services Centre for IAS Exam Training

The Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), Meerut will soon provide a centre for students to prepare for civil services in the new session. The work for the proposed centre has already been started in the Central Library. As per reports, the university has allotted Rs 5 lakh for the centre in the first phase, and an overall amount of Rs 50 lakh has been dedicated to it.

The purpose to built this centre is to give training or coaching to civil services aspirants with the help of IAS, IPS, and PCS officers. Other experts will also join to teach students. CCSU is presently conducting the first and final year examinations. These papers are going to be concluded in July itself, following which the university will start the evaluation process. The BEd practicals are expected to commence in the month of August since the university is under pressure to release the results fast.

Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Civil Services (Mains) Examination 2022. Candidates who had qualified for the preliminary examination are eligible to apply for the mains exam. One can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and fill out the DAF-1 form. The last date to submit applications is July 15, till 6 pm. Candidates who had cleared the exam will have to now appear for the mains exam which will be held from September 16 this year.

CCSU recently declared the results of MSc biotechnology semester 1, textile and clothing semester 1, MSc home science food and nutrition, BSc bio-chemistry, MSc microbiology semester 1, MSc AG semester 1 CBCS, BAMS fourth semester, and BCA semester 1.

Meanwhile, professor Navin Chandra Lohani who is the Dean of Arts in the constituent State College of CCSU in Jewar has been appointed as Professor-in-charge. He will serve in this post until a new principal of the college is appointed. From this academic session, Jewar college has decided to introduce courses like bachelor of cinematography, bachelor of fashion designing, BCom, and BSc.

