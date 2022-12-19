Check Bihar Schools' Holiday List 2023, Plan Your Vacation in Advance

While preparation for examinations is going on in the schools of Bihar and the year 2022 is about to end, the list of when and how many holidays will be there in schools in the year 2023 has also been released. Looking at the list, students studying in the schools of Bihar can plan their trip in the new year from now itself.
Earlier this month the dates for Bihar Board Class 10th and 12th examinations have also been released. Students of class 10th and class 12th will also be free from their board exams in February, so they can plan their travel before the dates of competitive exams.
In the year 2023, schools will remain closed for 121 days out of 365 days. In this list, the number of Sundays is 53. Apart from this, schools will give summer and winter holidays separately.
Here you can check the list of festivals in the year 2023:
January 26 - Republic Day - Thursday
February 5 – Mohd. Hazrat Ali Birthday - Sunday
February 18 - Mahashivaratri - Saturday
March 7 - Holika Dahan - Tuesday
March 8 - Holi - Wednesday
March 30 - Ram Navami - Thursday
April 04 - Mahavir Jayanti - Tuesday
April 07 - Good Friday - Friday
April 14 – Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Birthday – Friday
April 22 - Eid ul Fitr - Saturday
May 05 - Buddha Purnima - Friday
June 29 - Bakrid - Thursday
July 29 - Muharram - Saturday
August 15 - Independence Day - Tuesday
August 31 - Rakshabandhan - Thursday
September 07 - Janmashtami - Thursday
September 28 – Barawafat – Thursday
October 02 - Gandhi Jayanti - Monday
October 23 - Mahanavami - Monday
October 24 - Vijayadashami - Tuesday
November 12 - Diwali - Sunday
November 13 - Govardhan Puja - Monday
November 15 - Bhai Duj / Chitragupt Jayanti - Wednesday
November 27 - Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartik Purnima - Monday
December 25 - Christmas - Monday
Meanwhile, the Bihar board recently released the dummy admit cards for the class 10 and class 12 board examinations for the session 2022-23. If the dummy admit card contains inaccuracies, students may request corrections. Dummy admit cards for classes 10 and 12 are also available to students from their respective schools.
