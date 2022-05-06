Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 at cgbse.nic.in Soon

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results of the 10th and 12th exams soon. While addressing media, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel hinted that the results could be out as early as next week. The exact dates are still awaited.

CM also announced that the Chhattisgarh government will offer free helicopter rides as a prices for students who hold top 10 positions in CG Board exams as well as those who top their specific districts. After exams from home last year, CGBSE will be releasing merit list today.

Over 6 lakh students in classes 10th and 12th will get their results within this month. In class 12th as many as 2.93 lakh students had registered while in class 10th over 3.80 lakh students applied to take the exam. Once announced, the result will be available at cgbse.nic.in as well as at news18.com.

Students will also be able to view their results via Digilocker app. The printout of the online result will act as the marksheet for students. Those who obtain at least 33 per cent marks will be considered to be pass. Students need to pass both practical and theory aspects of a subject. Notably, if a student fails to acquire the needed minimum marks in the exam, he or she can sit for the board’s supplementary exam.

Last year due to covid-19, students were made to take board exams from home. In CG Board 10th exam last year, all the students were passed. Apart from 100 per cent pass percentage, CGBSE also recorded 96.81 per cent students getting first division. In CGBSE 12th result, which too were held based on assignment, as many as 97% of students passed, however, no merit list was released and toppers were not announced.

In 2020, Tikesh Vaishnav had topped the CGBSE 2020 class 12th examinations with a percentage of 97.80. Whereas Pragya Kashyap from Mungeli topped the CGBSE Class 10 Boards of 2020 with 100% marks.

