Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Toppers to be Awarded With 'Helicopter Rides'

In a unique way to motivate students and award the meritorious ones, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to offer helicopter rides to students who top class 10 and 12 board exams. Addressing media, CM Bhupesh Baghel said that this move is aimed at inspiring students to do better in their board exams. The trips will be sponsored by the state government and will be offered to all district toppers.

The announcement came ahead of the CGBSE 10th, 12th Board exam results. The Chhattisgarh Board is expected to announce its class 10 and class 12 board exam results by this month. While the official dates are not yet announced, it is likely that the result can be available in next 10 days.

Last year, since the board had opted for an all pass policy and gave the minimum marks to students to pass, the CG Board did not release the merit list or toppers in 2021. This year the toppers will be announced after almost two years.

In 2020, Tikesh Vaishnav topped the CGBSE 2020 class 12th examinations with a percentage of 97.80. Whereas Pragya Kashyap from Mungeli topped the CGBSE Class 10 Boards of 2020 with 100% marks.

Once announced the results students will be able to check their marks on the board’s official website, cgbse.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also check their scores with News18.com by filling in the form given below -

To pass a CG Board exam, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks. Last year due to the grace marks policy, 100% students passed the exam. In 2019, the pass percentage for Class 10 was 68 per cent, while the pass percentage for Class 12 was 78.45 per cent.

