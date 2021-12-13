Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for 291 Forest Guards Posts, Salary up to Rs 20,200

The Chhattisgarh Forest Department has released the notification for 291 vacancies for the post of forest guard in the offices of Chhattisgarh State Forest and Climate Change Department. Those interested can visit the official website at cgforest.com and complete the application process. The online applications began on December 12 and will continue till December 31.

In the official notice, the Chhattisgarh Forest department has advised applicants to carefully go through the detailed official notification before applying for the vacancies. Applicants are advised to regularly check the official website for any important information and updates.

>Also read| SBI CBO Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for 1226 Posts, Salary Rs 36000

Advertisement

>Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Interested candidates must have passed class 12 from a recognised board to be eligible for the recruitment process.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between the ages of 20 and 26 years. As per government norms, age relaxation will be applicable for reserved category candidates.

Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Interested candidates must go to the official website of the Chhattisgarh Forest department

Step 2: On the homepage click on the forest guard recruitment link

Step 3. In a newly opened window, complete the registration process by feeding all the required details

Step 4: Register using your name and mobile number

Step 5. Once registered, candidates can fill in the application form by logging in with their name, mobile number, and password

Step 6: Upload documents

Step 7. Pay application fee

Advertisement

Step 8: Download and take a print out of the filled application form for further use

>Read| From Delhi University to Central Bank: List of Jobs to Apply for This Week

>Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021: Application fees

An application fee of Rs 350 will have to be paid by the applicant to complete the process. SC, ST candidates are required to pay Rs 250 as the application fee.

>Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021: Selection criteria

Advertisement

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam followed by PST/PET.

>Chhattisgarh Forest Department Recruitment 2021: Salary

Candidates will get salary ranging from Rs 5200 to Rs 20,200.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.