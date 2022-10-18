Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins, Know Steps to Book a Seat

The Directorate of Medical Education, Chhattisgarh has begun the application process for the state’s NEET UG counselling 2022. Candidates who want to apply can do so online on the official web portal at cgdme.co.in. The deadline to fill the online application is 5:30 pm on October 25.

The Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling 2022 is being conducted for candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses across the state for the academic session 2022-23. Through Chhattisgarh NEET counselling, students will be admitted to 1,815 MBBS and 600 BDS seats a across medical colleges in the state.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at cgdme.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘NEET UG MBBS/BDS application form 2022’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself for the Chhattisgarh NEET UG counselling process.

Step 4: Enter the required information and upload the documents in the NEET application form.

Step 5: Check your details and pay the NEET UG application fee.

Step 6: Download and take a print of your Chhattisgarh NEET UG application form for further reference.

Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022: Application fees

The Chhattisgarh NEET UG registration fee for candidates belonging to unreserved (UR) and other backward classes (OBC) category is Rs 1,000. Candidates who belong to Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) category will be required to pay Rs 500 as the application fee. Non-residential Indian applicants need to pay Rs 10,000 as the application fee.

After the registration process is complete, the authorities will release the Chhattisgarh NEET UG merit list based on the examination result, choices opted for, reservation criteria and the other details. Candidates included in the merit list will be called for the Chhattisgarh NEET counselling process. Those who make it to the merit list will have to pay the admission fee and verify their documents to reserve their seat.

