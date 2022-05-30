Chhattisgarh's Shradha Shukla Gets AIR 45 in UPSC Civil Services

Shradha Shukla from Raipur, Chhattisgarh has obtained AIR 45 in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 result of which was announced in the afternoon. The 23-year-old managed to crack one of the toughest exams across the country in her second attempt.

She claims to have studied online for the civil services exam while sitting at home. She said that she wanted to debunk the myth that by spending large sum of money on coaching institutes based in Delhi is the only way to crack UPSC civil services.

In her first attempt too, she had cracked the civil services exam and was part of the weighting list, however, she could not make it through. In her second attempt he has been part of the merit list.

She had earlier also cracked accounts and tally services entrance exam at state-level and is now on her path to become an IAS officer.

Shradha is daughter of Chhattisgarh congress committee’s head of communications. After getting to know about her results, her entire family was extremely proud.

Speaking with News18.com, Shukla said told that during her interview round she was asked about what are the skills necessary to become an IAS. She was also asked how would she handle challenges which come with the job of a collector.

What set her interview apart, according to Shradha was the fact that she volunteered to sing state song for the panel during the interview round. The panel, said the topper, was impressed with her skills and dedication.

A total of 685 candidates have been recommended for administrative posts in central government. The recommended candidates also include 25 Persons with Benchmark Disability (07 Orthopedically Handicapped; 05 Visually Challenged, 08 Hearing Impaired & 05 Multiple Disabilities).

A total of 10,93,984 candidates applied for this examination, out of which 5, 08,619 candidates actually appeared in the examination. A total of 9214 candidates qualified for appearance in the Written (Main) Examination which was held in January, 2022. A total of 1824 candidates qualified for the Personality Test of the examination.

