Children Electrocuted at Republic Day Function in Bihar School, 1 Dead, 3 Injured

One child has died tragically and three others sustained injuries during Republic Day celebrations in the district of Buxar, Bihar. During the celebrations at the government school, a pipe got charged by live wire, electrocuting students. The government school was based in Itadi block of the district.

Three children who have been are seriously injured are undergoing treatment in Sadar Hospital, Buxar. According to the doctors, one child has been electrocuted while four others have been severely injured. The injured children are in stable condition.

The incident took place at Nathpur Primary School on Republic Day, January 26 during the flag hoisting ceremony on the campus. As per reports, the flag pipe fell on an 11,000-volt wire suddenly which further resulted into an electric current that hit the students.

The Bihar government had earlier announced that schools, colleges, coaching centres, and hostels would remain shut in the state up till January 21. While classes will continue online. Some schools have been celebrating Republic Day on campus due to the ease of restrictions in the state.

