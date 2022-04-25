Children Must be Made Aware of COVID Protocols Amid Rising Cases: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

School-going children in schools must be made aware about the Covid protocols, said Uttar Pradesh. CM as he gave instructions to schools against spreading awareness about Covid-19. The statement came following a meeting with senior officials.

In the last few days, there has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases across various states which includes Delhi-NCR. In view of the increasing cases in the districts of the National Capital Region (NCR), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given special advice in regard to the health security of school students.

“For the last few days, there has been an increase in the cases of Covid-19 in different states. It has its effect in the districts of NCR also. In the last 24 hours, 103 new patients have appeared in Gautam Budh Nagar and 33 in Ghaziabad," the official spokesperson said.

The Delhi government too had issued a fresh advisory for schools in the national capital amid rising cases. The government directed the schools to close the entire premises or specific wings temporarily if any student or staff member tests positive. Students and staff have been advised to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

“If any COVID case is noticed or reported to the school authority the same must be intimated to the Directorate of Education immediately and the concerned wing of the school or the school as a whole as the case may be, must be closed down for time being," the advisory said.

In Uttar Pradesh, 94.26 per cent adolescents in the age group of 15 to 17 years have been given the first dose, while children in the age group of 12 to 14 years will be given the second dose as per eligibility after the first dose.

The Chief Minister said that in the districts of NCR, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Lucknow, people who have already been vaccinated have been identified. At present, UP has a total of 856 active cases. In the last 24 hours, 1.13 lakh samples were tested for Covid, out of which 170 people tested positive while as many as 110 people have recovered in the state.

