Children Showcased 'How Lives Changed' During Covid Era via Drawings

Covid-19 has not only impacted the physical health of children but has changed the way they function. Over the past two years schools have been shut and interactions with peers along with academics and co-curriculum activities all have been operating from screens for children. This has become the theme of a competition where students were asked to express how the pandemic has changed their lives through drawings.

Children from India, Pakistan, and Nepal came together on Saturday to express themselves through drawings. Apeejay Schools along with Apeejay Anand Children’s Library hosted the 30th edition of the Apeejay Anand Art Workshop at the lawns of the Apeejay House. The theme this year was “Sakaratmak Parivartan" - “How has my life changed?".

“We want to make students do away with the fear of the uncertainties that they have encountered in the past years and bring fresh rays of hope and positivity. We want children to enjoy sessions with peers and educators. We want to make our schools spaces of wellbeing, where children would be nurtured with care, love, and affection so that they settle and get used to this new normal with ease and at their own pace," said Kiranjit Singh Pannu, Chief Executive Officer, Apeejay Schools.

Advertisement

Over 1000 students aged between nine and 12 joined in both online and offline mode to light-up canvases with their imaginations. Students from various corners of India, including Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Gujrat, Haryana, Madurai, and Hyderabad joined the workshop virtually. Children were provided A4 size papers along with pencils, erasers, and pastels to explore their creativity.

The lead singer of popular Bengali band Bhoomi, song-writer, and music composer Surojit Chatterjee graced the occasion to encourage the young minds.

Aadhya Kothari, a class 6 student said “ Things were great before covid. During the lockdown, I use to feel bad that I can not meet my friends. Today I painted a school bus. It is similar to the one which used to take me to school. This bus makes me feel happy ."

Advertisement

Aliya Arif another child participant said, “My best friend is Swapnil I could not meet him, I wanted to meet him that’s what I have drawn ."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.