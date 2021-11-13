Children's Day 2021: Five Tips for Students to Ace Their Speech

Children’s Day is celebrated annually on November 14 to mark the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Pandit Nehru was born on this day in 1889. Fondly known as Chacha Nehru, he shared a special bond with kids and hence, November 14 was proclaimed as Children’s day after his death in 1964.

On this day, schools across the country organise various events for children like drama, fancy dress competitions, picnics, speech competitions and other cultural programmes. If you or your child is going to address the crowd on this occasion, then are some tips to ace the speech.

>Introduction: After greeting the students, teachers and guests, explain why the children’s day is celebrated on November 14, who is Pt. Nehru. Talk about Nehru’s special fondness for kids in your speech. Talk about his contribution, his thought on the growth of kids.

>Talk about children’s rights: Throw light on kids’ rights and well-being by emphasizing issues affecting children today. From education to physical and mental health, talk about the several issues and their resolution to ensure a better future for kids.

>Use short and simple language: While preparing the speech, make sure you don’t end up with long lines and tough words. Keep it short and simple so that everyone can understand it and relate. Also, don’t write a lengthy speech.

>Use quotes and anecdotes: You can make your speech impressive by adding some quotes and sayings by Nehru and other prominent personalities like Nelson Mandela, APJ Abdul Kalam and others who spoke about children. Anecdotes work best to grab the listeners’ attention.

>Rehearse before giving the speech: Rehearse well after you write the speech. Practice it several times to improve your speech delivery skills, body language and confidence to avoid hesitation on stage.

