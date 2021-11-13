Children's Day 2021: How to Write Impressive Essay, Top Quotes to Add

Children’s Day is celebrated on November 14 every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He was born in Allahabad on November 14, 1889. He is popularly called Chacha Nehru because of his fondness for children, who he believed are the future of the country and hence they are entitled to a fulfilled childhood and higher education.

He used to say, “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country." Several cultural programmes, quiz, debates, essay competitions and speech are held by schools to mark the birth anniversary of the former prime minister.

While there are several ways to write an essay, adding a few quotes by famous personalities make it more impressive as well as interesting. You can begin your essay with a quote or end the essay with a quote. You can also add quotes in between paragraphs. If you’re willing to make your essay more interesting, you can include some of these quotes.

Top Quotes to Add

Here are some amazing quotes by famous personalities to add to your Children’s day essay -

— Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow. by A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

— The greatest legacy one can pass on to one’s children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one’s life, but rather a legacy of character and faith. by Billy Graham

— History will judge us by the difference we make in the everyday lives of children. by Nelson Mandela

— Every child is an artist, the problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up by Pablo Picasso

— Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation. by Nelson Mandela

Other Tips to Make Your Essay Impressive

— Write When and why is children’s day celebrated. Give a brief introduction about Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and his contribution to the welfare of children. Write about why Pandit Nehru is called Chacha Nehru.

— Talk about the importance of Children in society and their rights. Students can pick up the most relevant issues in the lives of adolescents or the current scenarios in the world and how they can impact kids.

— A future outlook on what a child would want to do about the current situations of the current or make best of the resources available to them would also be a good prespective to write about.

