Home » News » education-career » China Considering to Allow Indian Students to Return on 'Need Assessed Basis'

China Considering to Allow Indian Students to Return on 'Need Assessed Basis'

Indian students who enrolled in Chinese universities have been studying online since 2020 (Representational Image)
Indian students who enrolled in Chinese universities have been studying online since 2020 (Representational Image)

The Indian Embassy will prepare a list of students which will be shared with the Chinese side. Indian Embassy has asked willing students to reach out to them and submit an online form by May 8.

Advertisement
Education and Careers Desk| News18.com
New Delhi // Updated: April 29, 2022, 16:56 IST

After two years of off-campus or online classes, the Chinese government is willing to facilitate the return of Indian students back to their Universities but “on a need-assessed basis". This means, that even after the years-long wait only a limited number of students will be allowed to return to China.

The Indian Embassy will prepare a list of students which will be shared with the Chinese side. Indian Embassy has asked willing students to reach out to them and submit an online form by May 8.

Once the list is compiled by the Embassy, the information will be shared, the Chinese government who would verify it these students can travel to complete their course. This coordination process, said the Embassy, would be carried out in a time-bound manner.

Advertisement

The Beijing government has also asked the eligible students to “unconditionally abide by Covid-19 prevention measures, and agree to bear all expenses related to covid-19 prevention measures by themselves."

This has come after the meeting between External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar with the State Councilor, and the Foreign Minister of People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi on March 25.

“If Chinese are looking at options on how they can get students in, I sincerely hope, that Indian students would also benefit from that mechanism," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Education and Careers Desk A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, career options, topper interviews, job notifications, latest in the ed-tech space and hiring trends.

first published: April 29, 2022, 16:56 IST