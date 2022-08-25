China has punished 27 officials for printing objectionable pictures in the school’s mathematics book. Many comments have been made regarding pornographic images in the book. The images have been described as ‘tragically ugly’ and are considered to be encouraging sexual thoughts.

According to The Guardian, the Chinese ministry of education reported that after a month-long investigation, officials reported that the illustrations in the 11th set of primary school math textbooks published by the People’s Education Press were ‘not pretty’ and ‘quite ugly’, and these pictures do not depict the image of the children of China properly.

Some reports said that these books were in the curriculum for the last ten years and children were studying from it, but when a teacher posted these pictures of the books on social media in May this year, they went viral. According to ‘Newsweek’, the pictures of Chinese school children inside the book were not modest. The clothes and behavior of the children shown in these pictures were not decent. The picture also shows boys clutching girls’ skirts while a tattoo is visible on a child’s leg. These pictures have created panic in social media.

The issue is being discussed in other countries including America and Australia. The question arises that how these pictures were created, how were they selected for the school book and with whose permission they were published. The biggest surprise is why these pictures were not objected for the last 10 years.

Users on social media platforms have described these books as defaming China and a destroyer of culture. At the same time, some are calling it an American conspiracy because some of these pictures show children dressed in the colors of the American flag with stars and stripes.

China has punished 27 officers for neglecting their duties and responsibilities. The govt said that these people have failed to do their job properly. China has sacked many people including the president of the publishing house, the editor-in-chief and the chief editing officer of the mathematics department, and designers.

All these images will no longer be included in the designing of the textbook or any work revolving around the same area, the govt said in a statement. The Chinese Communist Party has also said that there can be no compromise on education. They will give responsibility to wise people so that political direction and social values ​​are followed.

