China to Allow Indian Students to Return, Indian Embassy to Form List

Indian students pursuing medical science in Wuhan and other places of China will now be able to join the colleges and complete the remaining part of the course, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lijian Zhaw said while addressing a press conference in Beijing. He further said the Ministry of External Affairs has asked for a list of students from Indian Embassy in Beijing.

Shamim Zakaria, Associate Editor, Xinhua News Agency, while giving this peace of information to News18 said, the students, however, will have to go through tough quarantine regime after landing in China. They will have go through 21 days of isolation. In the first 10 days, they will have to undergo Covid test everyday. This is mandatory irrespective of any level of vaccination.

China is a top destination for Indian students who aspire to become doctors. The Indian students pursuing medicine in China were taken back home two years back when China was badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the last two years, students are stranded in India and not able to go back as China was denying VISA.

The Chinese government had said that the Indian students will be able to return to the universities in China “on a need-assessed basis". This means, that after the years-long wait, only a limited number of students will be allowed to return to the country.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy will prepare a list of students which will be shared with the Chinese side. Indian Embassy has asked willing students to reach out to them and submit an online form by May 8. Once the list is compiled by the Indian Embassy, it will be shared with the Chinese government who would verify it and the students will be able to travel to the country to complete their course.

