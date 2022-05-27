Chinese University Asks Students to Take 50-meter Swimming Test 'Online', Internet Reacts

COVID-19 pandemic has made us all comfortable with the idea of online learning but there are certain things you just can’t learn virtually. And swimming has to be on top of that list. So, when a university in China’s Shanghai asked its students to take up a 50-meter (164 feet) swimming test ‘online’, netizens were just left baffled. In some Chinese universities, students are required to learn swimming before their graduation as its an important life skill and helps in improving fitness.

The ‘special arrangement’ to conduct an online test for swimming was made in response to the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the city. As per a now-deleted notice issued by the varsity, the move aimed to ensure that the graduation process “proceeds smoothly," reported South China Morning Post. To complete the online swimming test, students had to log on to the campus network and answer an online questionnaire. The idea of an online swimming test did not go down well with netizens and it soon sparked a series of reactions from users of the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The varsity’s post received over 70,000 interactions from users.

Puzzled by the idea of an online swimming test, a user asked if the students will have to take up the exam inside their bathtubs. “Could it be swimming in the bathtub at home?" they wrote while another asked if the university wanted to ‘detach’ swimming from water.

A third user joked that the test was the real-life version of ‘surfing on the internet.’ The post soon reached other platforms, and one TikTok user even imitated students who would take up the swimming test. The user wore swimming gear and filmed himself jumping onto his bed. Shanghai has been in lockdown since last month and will be opening up from June 1. Schools in the city will open for offline classes from June 6. Other Chinese cities including the capital Beijing had also been under strict lockdown due to a sharp spike in Omicron infection.

