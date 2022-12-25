Christmas 2022: Five Books That Will Keep Children Turning the Pages Throughout the Holidays

Is there anything more Christmassy than curling up with a good Christmas book? Christmas is right around the corner, and we can’t contain our excitement. To add that extra dash of magic and ring in the holiday celebrations, books are surely one of the best parts of Christmas.

It’s that time of year when the holiday and Christmas spirit has taken over. Everyone can feel the magic in the air. Curling up with a good book is one of the most enjoyable Christmas activities during this holiday season. Just like your favourite Christmas movies, books also make a wonderful companion. So, decorate your tree, make a hot cup of cocoa and settle in because this list of Christmas books is sure to put you in the holiday spirit.

From time-honoured classics to intriguing mysteries to Christmas books for kids, the British Council Digital Library has curated a collection of books that will keep children turning the pages throughout the holidays:

Advertisement

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

Little Women is a coming-of-age novel. The story follows the lives of the four March sisters—Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy—and details their passage from childhood to womanhood. It explores timeless themes such as love and death, war and peace, conflict between personal ambition and family responsibilities.

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

A Christmas Carol recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. After their visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man.

Advertisement

A Christmas Memory by Truman Capote

“A Christmas Memory" is a short story which takes place in the 1930s. Seven-year-old Buddy knows that the Christmas season has arrived when his cousin, Miss Sook Falk exclaims: “It’s fruitcake weather!" Thus begins an unforgettable portrait of an odd, but enduring friendship between two innocent souls.

Advertisement

Hercule Poirot’s Christmas by Agatha Christie

Hercule Poirot’s Christmas is a work of detective fiction. The book features the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot and is a locked room mystery. The premise is a family reuniting for Christmas, and they find the host of the gathering murdered in a private room. Poirot’s investigation explores the victim’s methodical and vengeful nature.

The Christmas Swap by Sandy Barker

Chloe, Jules, and Lucy meet at a Maui resort kids’ club, aged 11, forging a lifelong friendship spanning two decades and three continents. Twenty-two years later, they decide to swap Christmases, none of them expecting the hilarity and romantic escapades that will ensue.

Read all the Latest Education News here