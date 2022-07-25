CHSE Odisha +2 12th Results 2022 for Science, Commerce, Arts Likely This Week

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will be announcing the results for class 12 board exams this week. Odisha education minister Samir Ranjan Dash had previously stated that the CHSE Odisha Result 2022 would be released in the last week of July. Last year too the results were out on July 31. In 2021, however, the arts, commerce, and science streams were bifurcated and results for the arts stream was announced separately. It is not yet announced whether or not the same pattern will be followed this year.

Every year, about 3.5 lakh students register for CHSE Odisha +2 or Odisha Board 12th results. This year too a similar number of students took the exams and are awaiting their results. All other boards including states as well as central boards have declared their class 10 and class 12 results. Odisha Board too has announced class 10 results, however, class 12 results are awaited.

CHSE Odisha +2 results will be available at the official websites including chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The mark sheets will also be available at Digilocker, and the Umang app - the government platforms. Students can download their mark sheets from these platforms. The printout of the online mark sheet will act as a provisional mark sheet. The hard copy of mark sheet will be released from the board later.

Odisha Board had recorded a record high pass percentage last year as the board did not hold exams and announced results based on alternative criteria. Last year, science was a top-performing stream, whereas commerce was the top performer in 2020.

In 2021 as many as 95.15% of students who took exams in the science stream cracked it. In commerce, the pass percentage was 94.96% and at 89.49% in commerce. In 2020, however, 70.21% of students passed +2 in the science stream and 67.56% in arts, and 74.95% pass it in commerce.

To pass the exams, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks. Those who fail to get passing marks in one or more subjects will have to take compartmental exams. Students who would not be able to pass compartmental exams or fail to get minimum marks in all subjects will have to repeat their class.

