CHSE Odisha +2 Science, Commerce Result 2022: How to Check Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the results for class 12 or plus two board exams today at 4 PM. The results will, however, be announced for science and commerce stream students. Arts stream students will have to wait a few more days for the result. Once released, the CHSE Odisha +2 results will be available at the official websites — chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha+2 Results 2022 LIVE

Before checking your scores online, students must keep their ADMIT CARDS handy as it contains their application number. It will be needed to access the result online. After getting the marksheets, students must verify the details on it and ensure there are no errors in the results. As many as 78,077 science and 24,136 commerce students will get their results today.

Around 3.5 lakh students had registered for Odisha board 12th result this year. Students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate to clear the Odisha board board exams. Those who fail to get passing marks will likely be given and extra chance and allowed to sit for the compartmental exams at a later date.

Students will also be able to access their CHSE Odisha +2 results at the DigiLocker, and Umang apps. The online marksheets that students will get today will act as a provisional mark sheet. The hard copy of mark sheet will be released from the board later which will act as the final one. Students will need their registration number to access the results.

CHSE Odisha +2 Science, Commerce Result 2022: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the +2 or 12th result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth. Submit

Step 4: Your Odisha board class 12 science, commerce result with subject-wise scores will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save a copy of the Odisha result 2021 for future reference.

CHSE Odisha +2 Science, Commerce Result 2022 via SMS

Students can also access their CHSE Odisha +2 result 2022 through SMS by typing ‘RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER’ and send it to 56263. You will receive the result as a message on you phone.

CHSE Odisha +2 Science, Commerce Result 2022 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Step 4: Set your username and password

Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number, select Odisha board

Step 6: Sign in and check results. Download and save.

CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2022 via UMANG App

Step 1: Log into UMANG app with your registered mobile number

Step 2: Now, click on ‘all services’

Step 3: Then, select the option of CHSE Odisha from the menu

Step 4: Click on the Class 12 results

Step 5: Enter your registration number and other required credentials

Step 6: Result will be displayed on the screen

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022: What to Check

After downloading the CHSE Odisha +2 marksheets online, students need to cross-check all details on it carefully. In case of any error, report to the board authorities or the respective school immediately. The online marksheets will act as provisional ones till the time the board provides the hardcopy to the schools who in turn will distribute among the students. Students must check:

— Their name and spelling

— Roll number

— Father’s name

— Mother’s name

— Total marks

— Percentage calculation

— School name

— Spellings of all details

— Grades

– Pass/fail status

Odisha Board +2 Exam Result 2022: Know the Grading System

Marks Grades 100-90 A1 89-80 A2 79-70 B1 69-60 B2 59-50 C 49-40 D 39-33 E Below 33 F

CHSE Odisha +2 Science, Commerce Result 2022: Past Year Pass Percentages

Last year, the results were released using an alternative formula as the exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2021 as many as 95.15 per cent of students who took exams in the science stream passed, the pass percentage of commerce stream was at 94.96 per cent and in arts stream, as many as 89.49 per cent of students cleared the exam. In 2020, a total of 70.21 per cent of students passed CHSE Odisha +2 in the science stream and 67.56 per cent in arts, and 74.95 per cent in commerce. In 2019, as many as 72.83 per cent students passed in science stream, 70.26 per cent cleared exam in commerce stream and 65.89 per cent in arts.

Odisha Matric, HS Board Exams 2023 with 100% Syllabus

Just like CBSE, the Odisha board has decided to cover 100 per cent of the syllabus for the new academic session. Last year, the syllabus was reduced by 30 per cent due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Prabodh Panda had earlier said, “To compensate for the loss of education we have to reduce the holidays. It is a good step for the improvement of education." Last year, the board exams were cancelled and results were calculated on the basis of an alternative formula.

OJEE Results 2022 Out

The Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) result 2022 has been declared at ojee.nic.in. A total of 57,898 students had registered for the exam out of which 47,761 students took the exam. While 47,729 students have cleared the exam. Sradharabinda Samantaray has topped the MBA exam while Ishant Kumar Nayak is the MCA topper.

OJEE is conducted every year for admissions to first year degree courses of BPharm, BCAT, Integrated MBA, lateral admission to second year of BTech, BPharm, first year masters degree courses in MCA, MBA, MTech, MPharm, MArch, MPlan and part-time MTech across govt colleges, universities, self-financed institutes. For the counselling round, candidates will have to install “Sandes" mobile app with registered mobile number to get all counselling related messages.

